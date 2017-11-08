Saddleback’s Speech and Debate Team Competes in State – Wide Tournament

Saddleback College’s Speech and Debate Team continued its tournament season by attending the annual Watson-Lancer Invitational last week in Pasadena, featuring schools state-wide.

Coach and Team Co-Director Shawn O’Rourke stated, “This is always a great tournament to have towards the beginning of our season. We have a squad of mostly new students and this was a fun and educational way to introduce them to the activity. Although they are mostly novices, you can tell they are already hungry for the next competition.”

Receiving a finalist award in Open Dramatic Interpretation was Team President, Chris Russo. A native of Dana Point, Russo is completing his AAT in Speech and plans to transfer to a CSU to pursue Entertainment Marketing. “Being with the team at Saddleback has impacted my life in so many ways. It’s an honor and a privilege to come back this year as president and help usher in a new generation. I’m looking forward to what is sure to be another fantastic year for Saddleback,” said Russo.

Also receiving an award was Joe Hana, the team’s historian, who brought home a finalist award in Novice Impromptu. Coach Dana-Jean Smith remarked, “This is Joe’s second tournament, and his second time bringing home a medal. He is a hard-worker with a great attitude, and definitely someone the coaches expect great things from.” Having now received his second medal – he took second in Impromptu Earlier this month at the Crossman Invitational – he has now been promoted to the Junior/Open levels of competition, something that typically doesn’t happen until at least a competitor’s second semester, if not second year of competition.

Coach Heidi Ochoa concluded the comments by saying, “This is a wonderful team with some truly exceptional students. I continue to be thrilled to be affiliated with the program and wait with excitement for what the rest of the year holds.”

The Saddleback Forensics Team started in the 1970s and prides itself on offering students the ability to create innovative arguments for future writing and speaking engagements to strengthen their critical thinking skills and to better communicate with others. On the forensics team, students write, rehearse, and perform at 6-7 tournaments against students from Universities and Community Colleges to qualify for the national tournament. The students representing Saddleback at the national tournament have placed above several competitors representing institutions throughout the year, including: Concordia University, Point Loma, California State University, Los Angeles, California State University, Long Beach, and UCLA.

