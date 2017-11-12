Saddleback’s Speech and Debate Team to Perform at Showcase Fundraiser

The Saddleback Speech and Debate Team is thrilled to present award-winning speeches about mental health and social change taking place across the globe at their Showcase Fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 20 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. Tickets are $10 at-the-door and $7 presale. For tickets call 949-582-4656 (noon to 4:00 p.m., Tues-Fri) or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

The Saddleback Forensics Team started in the 1970s and prides itself on offering students the ability to create innovative arguments for future writing and speaking engagements to strengthen their critical thinking skills and to better communicate with others. On the forensics team, students write, rehearse, and perform at 6-7 tournaments against students from Universities and Community Colleges to qualify for the national tournament.

The students representing Saddleback at the national tournament have placed above several competitors representing institutions throughout the year, including Concordia University, Point Loma, California State University, Los Angeles, California State University, Long Beach, and UCLA.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

