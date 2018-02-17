Saddleback’s Speech and Debate Team to Perform at Showcase Fundraiser

The Saddleback Speech and Debate Team is thrilled to perform award-winning speeches about relevant social issues at its Showcase Fundraiser on Friday, March 2nd at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. In addition, two state and national debate champions will be showcasing an IPDA Debate. To keep with the spirit of the activity, the topic of the debate will not be determined until the day of the event but is guaranteed to be something interesting, entertaining and relevant.

Tickets are $10 general and $7 presale. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you need assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

The Saddleback Forensics Team started in the 1970s and prides itself on offering students the ability to create innovative arguments for future writing and speaking engagements to strengthen their critical thinking skills and to better communicate with others. On the forensics team, students write, rehearse, and perform at 6-7 tournaments against students from Universities and Community Colleges to qualify for the national tournament. The students representing Saddleback at the national tournament have placed above several competitors representing institutions throughout the year, including Concordia University, Point Loma, California State University, Los Angeles, California State University, Long Beach, and UCLA.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

