Salt Creek Grille, one of Orange County’s most inventive restaurants, has added new menu items!

With an emphasis on farms, products and bold flavors unique to this 20-year-old establishment, iconic Dana Point restaurant adds fresh new fare to the mix.

The new menu items are the creation of Executive Chef Scott Green and they showcase the best of contemporary casual cuisine combining new specialties made with fresh, natural ingredients from here and across the country that are pleasing patrons’ palates.

Salt Creek’s culinary approach includes grilling meats over hot, mesquite embers. With a dedication to sourcing responsibly, the food is crafted with the freshest meats, poultry, fish and produce available. Take for instance the Double R Signature Beef from Loomis, Washington used for dishes like the Coffee-encrusted New York Steak and Porterhouse Stroganoff; Mary’s Free Range Air-Chilled Chicken from Pittman Farms in the San Joaquin Valley; Glacier 51 Chilean Seabass from the Ross Sea; and Faroe Islands Salmon (farmed product from a small chain of islands between Scotland and Iceland). Salt Creek Grille is doing something most restaurants are not.

“Because of the rise in labor (and everything else), many restaurants have moved away from sourcing and using incredible products to cut costs,” said Salt Creek Grille partner Sri Divel. “The flavor and technique Chef Green is using makes our dishes that much better.”

Dishes are flavored with Point Reyes blue cheese from Marin County and Arbequina olive oil grown in Spain and California. The flavors may be intensified but the menu remains affordable.

“My approach has always been to put in the time and research to find great ingredients to work with,” said Chef Green. “It gives you an elevated respect for the product you are fortunate to work with, and the road it has traveled to get to the kitchen. It has been incredible to meet and see how the farmers and families that produce the ingredients I source share the same passion and respect that I have. It gives me an elevated sense of obligation to find ways to only complement the food with flavors and fundamental cooking techniques to maintain its integrity.”

The Dana Point-based Salt Creek Grille at 32802 Pacific Coast Highway is one of five award-winning eateries that include locations in Rumson and Princeton, N.J; and Valencia and El Segundo, CA.

For more information, visit www.saltcreekgrille.com or call 949-661-7799.

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community Relations

by