SANTA ANA ELKS BREAK GROUND FOR NEW HOME

On a wonderfully clear February afternoon with a warm sun shining brightly, dignitaries from Santa Ana Elks Lodge #794 and the Orange County Credit Union (OCCU) gathered in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Santa Ana Elks Lodge. They were joined by friends and members of both organizations, and representatives of Melzer Deckert & Ruder Architects, Inc. building designers, and Hofmann Finn Development Company, the building’s management and construction company. Also on hand were representatives of the Santa Ana’s City Council and Planning Commission. The 2.6-acre lot now had only the staked-off outline of what will be a 52,000 square foot 2 story Elks building at 1751 S. Lyon Street in Santa Ana. The neighboring Orange County Credit Union will occupy 20,000 square feet of the facility.

The new building will be home to the 800 members of the Elks Lodge which is celebrating its 116th anniversary. Santa Ana Elks have a proud history of service to the community through benevolent programs benefiting special needs children, and sponsoring scouting, athletic teams, veterans programs, and more.

The Elks are also a major supporter of Elks national programs that provide more than $3,500,000.00 annually in scholarships nationwide and sponsor a national “Hoop Shoot” free-throw contest involving more than 3 million children annually.

Elks Past State President, Orange Coast District Leader Art Echternacht

On this day Art Echternacht, Elks Past State President and past Exalted Ruler of the Santa Ana Lodge welcomed guests and complimented the team from the Orange County Credit Union who worked side by side with the Elks Building Committee in bringing the project to the point of breaking ground after two years of planning.

He also thanked Melzer Deckert & Ruder Architects, Inc. and members of the management & construction company Hofmann / Finn Development Co. Inc. Echternacht praised Michael Molnar and Emily Ouzts of Hofmann / Finn saying, “We couldn’t have reached this point if it were not for the dedication and hard work of these two.” Echternacht gave a brief explanation of the significant role played by the Santa Ana Elks in service to the community since 1902. He next introduced 68-year member and Elks Building Chairman Bob McCalla, a past Lodge Exalted Ruler and District Deputy who spoke of the first Santa Ana Elks Lodge across the street from the Orange County Register and the 116-year history of the Lodge. He introduced Co-Chair Bill Capp and the members of the Elks Building Committee: Bernie Dennis, Norm Fisher, Tom Wilkie, Isabelle Kaminsky, Tony Rodella, and Linda Fernandez. McCalla said, “These Elks have worked tirelessly over the past two years with everyone involved in the planning to bring us to this day.”

Echternacht then introduced Shruti Miyashiro President and CEO of the Orange County Credit Union, who praised the Elks and spoke of the Credit Union’s anticipated sharing of the new facility and the warm friendship with the Elks. She introduced members of the OCCU who have been involved in the planning stages and credited Vice President of Business Services Art Armas for playing a lead role in the project.

Santa Ana Elks officers prepare for the groundbreaking. L to R Chairman of the Board of Trustees Bernie Dennis, current Exalted Ruler Buck Kuhns, 3-year Trustee Norm Fisher, Exalted Ruler Elect Allen Bisbee, Building Co-Chairman Bob McCalla, and Past State President & District Leader Art Echternacht

Present at the groundbreaking representing City Council member Vicente Sarmiento was Aide, Edgar Garcia who presented Certificates of Recognition to the Elks and the Orange County Credit Union on behalf of the City of Santa Ana. Also attending the event from the City Planning Commission was Phil Bacerra. Following the groundbreaking, all were invited to return to the old Santa Ana Lodge for hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and fellowship. Completion of the new building is slated for spring of 2019.

By Andy Costello Elks Publicity

Photos by Mike Klinger

by