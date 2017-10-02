Santa Ana Elks Donate 968 Backpacks

WE HAVE A BACKPACK FOR YOU

Gotta get the kids ready for school: buy new clothes and shoes, buy school supplies, buy backpacks…wait! I barely have money for rent, much less all the extra stuff for school. I feel terrible, guilty, and ashamed. What am I going to do?

Not to worry. On Thursday, September 21, the Santa Ana Emblem Club #530 and the Santa Ana Elks Lodge #794 has come forward to donate 968 backpacks to the Santa Ana Salvation Army, as well as many school supplies. The Santa Ana Salvation Army will distribute these to kids through the Salvation Army locations in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Fullerton, Garden Grove and Lake Forest.

Daniel Fernandez, Past Exalted Ruler and Buck Kuhns, current Exalted Ruler, Lex Adams, Allen Bisbee, and Ryan Froelich stepped up to use their trucks to take the backpacks and supplies to the Santa Ana Salvation Army.

From Left to right: Buck Kuhns, Linda Fernandez

On that same night, the Emblem Club members changed the name of the project from the Betty Talley Operation Hope Backpack Drive to The Linda Fernandez Operation Hope Backpack Drive.

Linda Fernandez has been the chairperson for this project for a number of years, and this year she was able to double the number of backpacks donated. Linda Fernandez is also the first woman to serve as Exalted Ruler of the Santa Ana Elks Lodge, and is currently serving as Emblem State Marshal.

The Santa Ana Elks Lodge #794 has been in existence in Santa Ana for over 100 years, and is a social organization that supports children, veterans, and the community. Elks care, Elks share.

Submitted by

Isabelle Kaminsky

Publicity Chairperson

Santa Ana Elks Lodge 794

From left to right Pamela Galegos, Buck Kuhns, Linda Fernandez, Dixie Brenner

by