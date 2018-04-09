Save the Date! RSM Chamber of Commerce Rancho Family Fest 2018

Posted on April 9th, 2018

Happenings, News

Saturday, June 9  2:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 10  Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Central Park
30842 La Miranda

 

Rancho Family Fest is a fun-filled weekend for the entire family featuring live music and entertainment, a kids’ fun zone, beer & wine garden, a variety of food booths, local business vendors, and performances by local school groups and organizations.

This much-anticipated community event is brought to you by the RSM Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Rotary Del Sol, the Rancho Santa Margarita Landscape and Recreation Corporation (SAMLARC), and the City of Rancho Santa Margarita and is a great way to kick-off the summer!

Pre-sale “Skip the Line” tickets can be purchased here. Please visit the RSM Chamber of Commerce website for more information or call (949) 667-3776.

 

 
Napa
LOCAL SPONSORS
YAA
Bible
Drink Mommy