Save the Date! RSM Chamber of Commerce Rancho Family Fest 2018

Saturday, June 9 2:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 10 Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Central Park

30842 La Miranda

Rancho Family Fest is a fun-filled weekend for the entire family featuring live music and entertainment, a kids’ fun zone, beer & wine garden, a variety of food booths, local business vendors, and performances by local school groups and organizations.

This much-anticipated community event is brought to you by the RSM Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Rotary Del Sol, the Rancho Santa Margarita Landscape and Recreation Corporation (SAMLARC), and the City of Rancho Santa Margarita and is a great way to kick-off the summer!

Pre-sale “Skip the Line” tickets can be purchased here. Please visit the RSM Chamber of Commerce website for more information or call (949) 667-3776.