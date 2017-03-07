Save Some Green this St. Patrick’s Day with Tickets to the Pageant of the Masters

$17 Director’s Tier Side Tickets Available until March 17!!!!

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and in celebration the Pageant of the Masters is offering a limited time ticket offer to the 2017 production “The Grand Tour,” running July 7 – August 31. $17 tickets are available for Director’s Tier Side seating, up to a $30 value. This special offer applies to Sunday through Friday evening performances only and ends March 17.

The 2017 Pageant of the Masters will be a breathtaking theatrical journey through the centuries in search of unforgettable art. Inspired by the European tradition of continental travel in the 17th and 18th centuries, a ticket to this summer’s “The Grand Tour” becomes a passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life.

“The Pageant of the Masters can be an affordable night out with friends and family,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Manager Sharbie Higuchi. “Order early for the best availability and save some green!”

ABOUT THE PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

Presented by the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

The Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

DATES & TIMES

July 7 – August 31, 2017

Performances Nightly at 8:30pm

TICKET INFORMATION

Advance Tickets $15 – $230

A Pageant Ticket also acts a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

SPONSORS

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by

Southern California Acura Dealers, Fidelity Investments, KOST Radio 103.5, and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

LOCATION

Irvine Bowl at the Festival of Arts

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS

(800) 487-3378

www.PageantTickets.com

# # #

