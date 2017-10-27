Save the date for inaugural All is Bright Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting Ceremony – Aliso Viejo Town Center

Kick off the holiday season at Aliso Viejo Town Center for the inaugural All is Bright Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017.

Enjoy holiday cheer, train rides, ornament making, festive caroling, magical snow fall, photo opportunities and a special visit from jolly ole St. Nick as we light our 22-foot Christmas tree.

This fun-filled event takes place near the Town Center fountain and amphitheater. For more information, call 949-425-2550 or visit cityofalisoviejo.com.

Photo Credit: City of Aliso Viejo

Kelly Tokarski | Public Information Officer

