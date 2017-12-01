IT’S THE SEASON AT THE MISSION VIEJO, SADDLEBACK VALLEY ELKS LODGE

“Giving” takes place 365 days a year at the local Elks Lodge, but December is always extra special as the members prepare for Christmas visits to the Long Beach Veterans Hospital, the House of Hope, a visit to Camp Pendleton, and the Toy Ride to the Orange County Rescue Mission. The Elks Santas will visit bringing food, gifts, and good cheer to all.

The Elks will also host their annual Christmas party for the southland’s developmentally challenged men, women, and children. Over 200 are expected to attend this year’s event. Fundraisers for Elks charities will also take place beginning with the Snowflake Ball, a lavish annual affair run by the Elks Ladies, and The Run-A-Ways Christmas fundraising dinner put on by the Lodge’s camping club. On Christmas Eve the Lodge will have a member’s dinner.

The dinner has become a tradition at the Lodge. It was started ten years ago by Elk’s Treasurer Bill Bongartz with the intention of providing a family type atmosphere and dinner for a few Elks who didn’t have family close-by or who, for some reason, might be spending Christmas Eve alone. It has grown to be a very popular and well-attended event for Elks, families, and friends. There will be four local Veteran’s families who were invited as special guests of the Lodge at this year’s event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus (Ed & Pam Mackey) with two very special guests. The Mackeys will resume their roles at this year’s Christmas party

Nineteen new members were initiated in November, just in time for all the holiday events both charitable and social. New Elks from Mission Viejo are James Shroeder, Harold Steele, Helen Akesson, Monty Langer, Alejandro Hernandez, John Hurley, and Erik Fisher. Other new members are: David Harrison, Robert Aguilar, and Alice King of Anaheim, Dan Coyal of Rancho Santa Margarita, Tim Herren of Trabuco Canyn, Suzan Zachary of Corona Del Mar, Tammy Ware of Laguna Niguel, Linda Wright of Aliso Viejo, Mark Ryan of Laguna Hills, Linda Snell of Capo Beach, John Gee of Laguna Woods, and Jon Theurich of Lake Forest. Exalted Ruler Mike Long spoke to the new members about the many events on tap saying, “It’s that time of year when you can see our Lodge and it’s members at their very finest, and I invite you to participate in as many of these functions as your time will allow. You will find it a wonderful way to get to know the Lodge members as well as some of the nicest people we serve in the community.”

New members seated L to R: Alice King, Tammy Ware, Linda Wright, ER Mike Long, Linda Snell, Helen Akesson, and Suzanne Zachary.

Standing L to R: Robert Aguilar, Monty Langer, Harold Steele, Dan Coyle, David Harrison, James Shroeder, John Hurley, Mark Ryan, John Theurich, John Gee, Tim Herren, Alejandro Hernandez, and Erik Fisher

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Photo Credits: Elks Lodge #2444

Andy Costello

Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

Marketing & Membership Committeeman



by