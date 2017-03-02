SEAWORLD HAS THE MAGIC TOUCH

March 2017

The highly-anticipated event, SeaWorld’s Magic Weekends, takes center stage at SeaWorld® San Diego beginning March 4. This limited-time engagement shines the spotlight on the most captivating performance art that has enchanted and entertained children and adults alike for centuries.

During the March 4–5 weekend, guests will not want to miss Rick Thomas’ intriguing and innovative illusions such as the Invisible Man and Twister; Chipper Lowell, who has been featured on “Masters of Illusion,” will amp up the audience with laughter and comedy with his dynamic presence and unbelievable skills March 11–12; magician Michael Grandinetti will bring larger-than-life illusions in his unique show March 18–19; and married duo magicians Kyle and Mistie Knight, who have been featured on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” will leave the audience captivated March 25–26.

All shows will be performed live at SeaWorld’s Mission Bay Theater. Performance times will be listed on the park map. For more information visit www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com

TWO EXCITING ADMISSION OFFERS: To celebrate all the fun SeaWorld® has for little guests, kids ages 3–5 living in San Diego and Orange Counties can receive a SeaWorld Preschool Pass for $10. With the Pass in hand, they can ride, climb, splash and play until Dec. 31, 2017. Parents interested in registering can visit www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com/Preschool by March 17. Guests should then, print and bring the confirmation along with a valid form of ID for the child (a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) to any ticket window at SeaWorld.

Redemption and first use must occur by March 31, 2017. In salute to California and Arizona educators, SeaWorld San Diego is offering free admission through the 2017 Teacher Appreciation Fun Card. The Teacher Appreciation program is open to all currently credentialed K-12 teachers residing in California (zip codes 90000-96199) and Arizona (zip codes 58000-86599). Teachers interested in registering can visit: www.SeaWorldParks.com/SWCTeachers by May 19, 2017. Teachers will also be eligible for two free single-day companion tickets that will allow teachers to bring two friends or family to SeaWorld as guests. Companion tickets must also be claimed and redeemed by May 19, 2017.

CAMP SIGN-UP UNDER WAY: March is the perfect time to sign up for summer camp and registration is under way for SeaWorld Camps. Kids of all ages can get into some serious summer fun at SeaWorld’s camp programs, where activities include interacting with animals and getting a behind-the-scenes look at how they are cared for and trained. Day Camp is available for kindergarteners through 6th grade (five-day sessions) on select weeks between June 19 and Aug. 18. Five-night Resident Camps for 5th through 12th graders take place June 18–Aug. 20. For more information call (619) 222-4SEA or visit www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com/Education.

SET SAIL ON A CULINARY ADVENTURE: The taps are about to flow and internationally-inspired cuisine is set to be served at San Diego’s premiere culinary event, the SeaWorld Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival, weekends in April. Rising tides of flavor will tantalize the taste buds with gourmet offerings created by SeaWorld® San Diego’s Executive Chef, Axel Dirolf and his culinary team. A wave of more than 100 local craft beer samples, more than a dozen wine selections and nearly 60 food samplings allow park guests to indulge in this expanded, five-weekend festival. The Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival is included with park admission, and the best value to experience all SeaWorld’s seasonal events is with the 2017 SeaWorld Fun Card where guests pay for less than a day and play all of 2017 free. For more information, visit www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com or call (619) 222-4SEA.

