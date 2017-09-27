SeaWorld unveils 2018 event lineup – NEW SOCAL PASS UNDER $100 BUCKS MAKES THE PRICE UNBEATABLE

Think you’ve seen it all at SeaWorld? Think again. Next year, guests will see many of SeaWorld favorites they’ve enjoyed over the years, but peppered with a lineup of one exciting adventure after another: Electric Eel, the tallest roller coaster in town soaring skyward 150 feet just in time for summer; the always-adorable Elmo starring in an all-new Sesame Street Parade in the spring; and seasonal events to fill a family’s calendar all year long.

Plus, SeaWorld’s new SOCAL Pass—which goes on sale (Sept. 28, 2017) for less than $100 bucks— makes SeaWorld an affordable visit no one can resist. From eels to Elmo, orcas to otters, penguins to parades, SeaWorld is downright repeatable, and with the new SOCAL Pass, the price is unbeatable!

SeaWorld San Diego Park President Marilyn Hannes unveiled the 2018 lineup and new pricing today. “As a mom and a grandmother, I know that families are looking to spend time together, make meaningful connections with each other and share a common experience, but not break the bank at the same time,” said Hannes.

“SeaWorld takes you out of your world and into the world of the sea, and now we’ve made that excursion even more affordable,” she added. Plus, every visit to SeaWorld helps provide donations and in-kind services every year for animal rescue and conservation efforts. Just this year alone, SeaWorld San Diego has rescued nearly 200 marine mammals and more than 600 birds. “We invite everyone to dive in, have a blast and help us make an impact at the same time,” added Hannes.

The value of SeaWorld’s jam-packed 2018 lineup is being made even greater with the introduction of incredible new prices. The all-new SOCAL Annual Pass, at only $99.99, is a mere $10 more than the cost of a single-day admission (now $89.99).

The value of the pass extends far beyond the price, as it includes 12 months of unlimited admission, free parking, two free guest tickets and discounts on in-park purchases and special member-only events, totaling more than $400 in annual value.

SeaWorld is also offering the annual pass on easy payments of less than $9 a month through the park’s EZPay program, with no down payment, which means that a family can visit SeaWorld for a monthly payment less than the cost of a night out to the movies.

Along with SeaWorld’s new roller coaster Electric Eel opening next summer, the park has an incredible lineup of year-round seasonal events, all connected to a cause that reflects SeaWorld’s Park-to-Planet commitment to help save the ocean and the amazing creatures that live there. Here’s a sneak peek at the fun and excitement (and for video highlights, click here):

NEW– AND ELECTRIFYING— ELECTRIC EEL OPENS SUMMER 2018

Electric Eel will be the tallest and fastest roller coaster in town! Bringing a whole new level of excitement to the park, this triple-launch experience will thrust riders forward and backward, accelerate to more than 60 mph in seconds and rocket skyward nearly 150 feet, opening up an upside-down view of Mission Bay! Riders, and non-riders, can also learn about the elusive eel through an interactive game and by checking out an exhibit with California moray eels. Fans can follow the progress of Electric Eel at #EElectrified.

NEW– MEET THE ANIMALS: SELECT WEEKENDS JANUARY 2018

SeaWorld turns inside out and invites guests to an intimate behind-the-scenes experience led by the experts who care for animals every day. In addition to meeting dolphins, sea turtles, and otters, guests will also enjoy free tours of SeaWorld’s Animal Health and Rescue Center, where they will meet members of the SeaWorld Rescue Team in person, and learn what they can do in their everyday lives to help animals in the wild.

LUNAR NEW YEAR: SELECT WEEKENDS, FEBRUARY 2018

During this one-of-a-kind festival, park visitors won’t want to miss an incredible Chinese acrobat show, amazing local cultural performances and mouthwatering culinary delights. Celebrating the Year of the Dog in 2018, SeaWorld will present a Puppy Garden where guests can cuddle with adorable dogs, while learning more about adopting animals from local shelters.

**Starting Sept. 28, for a complete list of SeaWorld’s new pricing, visit the park’s website at www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

