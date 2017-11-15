SEAWORLD’S BLACK ‘BLUE’ FRIDAY EXCLUSIVE DEALS INCLUDE BOGO OFFERS ON IMMERSIVE ANIMAL EXPERIENCES

Ocean-deep discounts starting Nov. 23 make for unique, sea-inspired holiday gifts!

Holiday shoppers are invited to dive into SeaWorld’s biggest sale of the year as early as Thanksgiving Day with new “Blue” Friday deals. From Quick Queue Passes to unforgettable animal experiences offered as BOGOs, value seekers can take advantage of limited-time pricing and save big with these exclusive online-only offers.

Know someone whose dream is to take a dip with dolphins? SeaWorld’s popular Dolphin Interaction Program— where participants enter the wonderful, watery world of bottlenose dolphins—is the perfect gift. Want to find out why beluga whales are known as the canaries of the sea? Surprise someone with SeaWorld’s Beluga Interaction Program. How about an up-close dining experience just feet away from SeaWorld’s family of killer whales? Dine With Orcas is a whale of a gift!

One-of-a-Kind Animal Experiences :

Dolphin Interaction Program (Buy One at $215, Get One Free)

(Buy One at $215, Get One Free) Beluga Interaction Program (Buy One at $180, Get One Free)

(Buy One at $180, Get One Free) Dine With Orcas (Buy Adult Reservation for $25–a $15 Savings)

Other deals and discounts :

Quick Queue Premier (Buy One Starting at $25, Get One Free)

(Buy One Starting at $25, Get One Free) Online Merchandise Discount: Save 30% on all merchandise from SeaWorldShop.com and get great holiday gifts, such as a SeaWorld-themed Monopoly game, SeaWorld Rescue apparel and much more (enter Promo code SALE30 at checkout; offer available Nov. 24–27)

To receive immediate notifications about this year’s “Blue” Friday deals when they go live, guests must become email subscribers at https://seaworld.com/san-diego/sign-up-for-email/blue-friday/ (subscribe by Nov. 22). These online-exclusive deals are available to the public starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27. In addition to the ‘Blue’ Friday offers, SeaWorld has the best deals on admission offers for a limited time, with a Fall-For-Free Fun Card or a SoCal Annual Pass starting at only $8.34 per month through EZ Pay. Plus, the value of admission extends beyond the great price, as a visit to SeaWorld helps support animal rescue programs as well as provides millions of dollars in donations and in-kind services to conservation projects around the world. For more information about SeaWorld and what’s in store for 2018, visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

About SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego is one of the most popular marine parks in the world and is a global leader in marine animal care and welfare, education, conservation, research, and rescue. Through exciting and educational attractions, shows and exhibits, SeaWorld creates fun and meaningful experiences—experiences that matter—where guests can explore, become inspired to care about animals and wild wonders of the world and to act to help protect them. SeaWorld San Diego, which opened in March of 1964, is one of 12 parks operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

by