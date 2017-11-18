SEAWORLD’S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION PREMIERES THIS WEEKEND

NEW live Nativity musical joins returning SeaWorld holiday traditions,

from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Santa and his elves

Nov. 18, 2017, through Jan. 6, 2018

SeaWorld San Diego brings the moving story of the Nativity and the meaning of Christmas to life through song and celebration at the all-new live holiday musical, O Wondrous Night, The Greatest Story Never Told, as part of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, Nov. 18, 2017, through Jan. 6, 2018. In addition to O Wondrous Night, many of the seasonal favorites that have made SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration a family holiday tradition are back for park guests to enjoy.

The spectacular stage show, O Wondrous Night, will be performed under the stars nightly at the park’s Nautilus Amphitheater. It tells the Christmas story from a new point of view: through the eyes of the animals. This breathtaking musical features more than 30 carols, beautiful storytelling puppets and live majestic animals, including camels, a donkey, llamas, sheep, and doves.

In addition to O Wondrous Night, SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration also includes: Rudolph’s Christmastown with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his friends Clarice, Bumble and Yukon Cornelius; Santa’s Christmas Village with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the merry elves, and real reindeer; Dolphin Island Christmas; Clyde & Sea Lion’s Christmas Special; and more than a million holiday lights, hundreds of Christmas trees and 5,000 feet of garland. The lights of SeaWorld’s 320-foot Skytower Tree of Lights, the largest Christmas tree in Southern California, will dance in sync with classic holiday songs.

All of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration festivities (except for arcade-style games and reserved experiences such as Breakfast With Orcas and Santa) are included with park admission.

by