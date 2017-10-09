SEGERSTROM CENTER ANNOUNCES FALL-WINTER LINE-UP OF FREE EVENTS ON THE JULIANNE AND GEORGE ARGYROS PLAZA

Grand Opening Celebration • Dance, Music and Entertainment • International Holiday Celebrations • The Center Salutes Our Veterans • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Evenings of dance, music and other entertainment, family-friendly entertainment, festivals that showcase Orange County’s rich cultural diversity, community fairs to create awareness of local service organizations, a Veterans Day salute to those who served our country with valor and promoting volunteerism on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service are among the many free events Segerstrom Center for the Arts has planned for its new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza through January 2018.

Center President Terrence W. Dwyer said, “The Argyros Plaza will be a welcoming new public gathering place where people can enjoy its ambience and many amenities and sample eclectic cultural programs. It will provide wonderful new opportunities for the county’s many diverse communities to socialize, experience the arts and connect culturally.”

