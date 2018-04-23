Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces  2018 – 2019 Family Series 

Doktor Kaboom! • Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band •

Shadow Play • The Very Hungry Caterpillar • Emily Brown and the Thing • They Called Her Vivaldi • Sunjata Kamalenya •

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ fun-packed 2018 – 2019 Family Series is guaranteed to entertain, inspire and – just be a whole lot of fun! Many of these internationally renowned theater companies are returning by popular demand with new shows and casts of characters. New this year is a concert by the Latin Grammy Award-winning indie pop-rock Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band.

