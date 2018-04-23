Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces  2018 – 2019 Family Series 

Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces 2018 – 2019 Family SeriesPosted on April 23rd, 2018
Doktor Kaboom! • Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band •
Shadow Play • The Very Hungry Caterpillar • Emily Brown and the Thing • They Called Her Vivaldi • Sunjata Kamalenya •
Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ fun-packed 2018 – 2019 Family Series is guaranteed to entertain, inspire and – just be a whole lot of fun! Many of these internationally renowned theater companies are returning by popular demand with new shows and casts of characters. New this year is a concert by the Latin Grammy Award-winning indie pop-rock Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band.
The Discovery Series is perfect for children ages 4 – 8 and the Explorer Series has been designed for children ages 7 and older. (But kids of all ages and their parents too will have a blast.) Each show is an adventure in storytelling, creativity and theatrical magic that will pique young imaginations and engage families with marvelous tales from around the world. Each performance also features free pre-show family activities. All performances will be in Segerstrom Center’s Samueli Theater except Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which will be in Segerstrom Hall.