SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS  ANNOUNCES #HAM4HAM LOTTERY 40 TICKETS FOR EVERY PERFORMANCE  $10 EACH 

PERFORMANCES MAY 8 – 27, 2018

HAMILTON Producer Jeffrey Seller and Segerstrom Center for the Arts announce a digital lottery for tickets that will begin with the show’s first performance (May 8) in Segerstrom Hall. Forty (40) Orchestra Level tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each.

The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, May 6 for tickets to the Tuesday, May 8 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

scfta.org

