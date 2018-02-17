Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces March Community Events On the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Lantern Festival 2018 – March 4

¡DAMAS! – Celebrating Women Creators – March 10

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan Pre-Show Music – March 16 & 17

Swing at Six! Dance Classes – March 23 & 30, April 6

Sip & Swing! Party – April 15

FREE

There’s variety, excitement, and reasons for celebrating life and community during Segerstrom Center’s March line-up of FREE events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza!

Observe with us a treasured Chinese tradition by celebrating the Lunar New Year during our Lantern Festival on March 4.

Women everywhere, but especially those here in Orange County, are honored during the ¡DAMAS! – Celebrating Women Creators on March 10.

Local women creators and artists will relate their personal stories and journeys, inspiring and empowering everyone with dreams and ambitions.

Visitors and patrons attending the March 16 and 17 evening performances by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan should arrive early for a bite to eat or a little libation at the Plaza’s Center 360 café and enjoy live Taiwanese music.

Stay with Segerstrom Center throughout the month, winding up with Swing at Six on March 23 & 30 and April 6, a series of three free Swing Dance classes capped by a wonderful Sip & Swing! Party on April 15.

scfta.org

Photo Credit: SCFTA

