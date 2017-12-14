SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS CELEBRATES  ONE HAND, ONE HEART: ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF BERNSTEIN 

Featuring Classic Songs from Bernstein’s Broadway Blockbusters:

West Side Story, One The Town, Wonderful Town,

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mass and Candide Cast includes Tony® Award and Drama Desk nominee Mary Testa,

Helen Hayes Award Winner David Burnham, Broadway veteran

Jessica Vosk, Rising Stars Joshua Israel and Alex Getlin,

with the Cal State Fullerton University Chorus January 18 – 20, 2018

Samueli Theater

Tickets On Sale Now

Celebrated as one of the most influential musicians and composers of the 20th century, Leonard Bernstein ushered in an era of major cultural transition. He led the way in advocating an open attitude about what constituted “good” music, actively bridging the gap between classical music, Broadway musicals, jazz, and rock, and he seized new media for its potential to reach diverse communities of listeners, young and old.

Longtime conductor of the New York Philharmonic, renowned composer of works for the concert hall and Broadway stage, glamorous television personality, virtuosic pianist and committed educator, Bernstein was an extravagantly gifted musician with a common touch. He maintained a life-long focus on advocating for social justice, notably civil rights at home and peace around the world.

Photo Credit: SCFTA

scfta.org

by