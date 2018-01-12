Segerstrom Center for the Arts  Invites Orange County Community to  Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service 

January 14, 2018 – Noon – 3 p.m.

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

FREE

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. never stopped asking the question, “What are you doing for others?” On Sunday, January 14, Segerstrom Center for the Arts will join millions of others across the country recognizing Dr. King’s legacy, honoring community volunteers and encouraging everyone to become involved and ‘do for others.’

The Center invites visitors and families from across the county to gather on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza from noon to 3 p.m. and enjoy fun activities and learn new ways to fulfill King’s vision for a better America – starting with volunteer opportunities at the Center.

scfta.org

