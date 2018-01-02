Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Center Debut of  Ebène Quartet 

March 4, 2018

Samueli Theater

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes the Center debut performance of the acclaimed Ebène Quartet on March 4, 2018, at 2:00 pm. Since coming to international attention after winning first prize at the ARD Music Competition in 2004, the Ebène Quartet has been thrilling audiences and critics with their superb renditions of classical favorites and arrangements of popular and jazz works.

What began as a distraction in university practice rooms has resulted in one of today’s most praised classical ensembles, renowned for its unique style and fresh approach to the chamber repertoire. The Ebène Quartet won the 2009 Gramophone Awards for both Recording of the Year and Chamber music. Quartet members include Pierre Colombet and Gabriel Le Magadure, violins; Marie Chilemme, viola; andRaphaël Merlin, violoncello.

scfta.org

