Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents  Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan  West Coast Premiere of Formosa 

Three Performances Only March 16 – 18, 2018

Segerstrom Hall

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan makes its Segerstrom Center for the Arts debut performing the West Coast premiere of its new work Formosa, with concept and choreography by company founder Lin Hwai-min.

Formosa will have three performances in Segerstrom Hall on March 16, 17 and 18, 2018. The music is by Kaija Saariaho, Liang Chun-mei, and Sangpuy Katatepan Mavaliyw. Cloud Gate has been acclaimed as “Asia’s leading contemporary dance theater” (The Times), and “One of the finest dance companies in the world” (The Globe and Mail).

Photo Credit: SCFTA

