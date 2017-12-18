Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents  EDDIE IZZARD: BELIEVE ME TOUR 

Posted on December 18th, 2017

News, The Arts

 

A Funny and Emotional Show Revealing the Man Behind the Stand-up 

February 22, 2018
Segerstrom Hall
Tickets On Sale December 17

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes comedian Eddie Izzard in his new show Eddie Izzard: Believe Me Tour on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. in Segerstrom Hall. Produced by WestBeth Entertainment, this funny and emotional show reveals the man behind the stand-up with all of the fascination the ridiculous fans expect from an Eddie Izzard performance.

 

