Segerstrom Center for the Arts and TROIKA Entertainment are thrilled to present KINKY BOOTS

THE TONY® AWARD-WINNING BEST MUSICAL

RETURNS TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS



February 6 – 11, 2018

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets On Sale Now

The smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for KINKY BOOTS) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts February 6 – 11, 2018.

Leading the new tour will be Lance Bordelon as Charlie Price, Jos N. Banks as Lola, Sydney Patrick as Lauren, Adam du Plessis as Don, Hayley Lampart as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Brandon Alberto, Eric Stanton Betts, Derek Brazeau, Tyler Jent, Tony Tillman, and Ernest Terrelle Williams will play the Angels. The KINKY BOOTS tour will also feature Daniel Joseph Baker, Monica Ban, Natalie Braha, Jeffrey B. Duncan, Madeline Fansler, Andrew Hendrick, Bethany Xan Jeffery, Lindsay Joan, Chris Kane, Ethan Kirschbaum, Andrew Malone, Madison Pugh, Jace Reinhard, and Eric Shonk.

Single tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at SCFTA.org, the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, February 10, 2018, will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony® Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. KINKY BOOTS tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

KINKY BOOTS has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the

Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in

London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016, and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a past US National Tour that played more than 80 cities, an Awardwinning extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of KINKY BOOTS is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and

continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely, but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation’s performing arts centers for providing education

programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center’s programs reach hundreds of

thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. Community engagement programs

developed through the Center for Dance and Innovation and Center Without Boundaries also connect the Center more comprehensively with Orange County’s many diverse communities. The CDI supports

flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. It is home to the ABT Gillespie School and the School of Dance and

Music for Children with Disabilities. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with noncultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond the ever-changing needs of the

community.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region’s major

performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and

Pacific Chorale, who contribute greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at

Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies

the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center’s own facilities as well as two independently

acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the

future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

KINKY BOOTS

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Segerstrom Hall

February 6 – 11, 2018

Tuesday – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, February 10, 2018, will include audio description, open captioning

and sign-language interpretation.

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

www.s, fta.org

Tickets – Start at $29

In person – The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Online – SCFTA.org

Phone – (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales – (714) 755-0236

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing, but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for

the Arts is a private, non-profit organization. “Segerstrom Center for the Arts” is a registered trademark.

by