Segerstrom Center for the Arts Welcomes Back Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, 4/18-22

Also FREE Community Revelations Celebration Dance Event Saturday, April 14 – on the new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza Segerstrom Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly welcomes the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in an exclusive Southern California engagement April 18 – 22, 2018. The Company will dance new programs that feature five works never before seen at the Center and several set to music by legends of the jazz world.

The three Southern California Premieres are – Members Don’t Get Weary (2017), choreographed by Bessie Award Winner Jamal Roberts to music of John Coltrane,Victoria (2017) choreographed by Spanish choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano to music by Michael Gordon, and a new production of Mass (2004/2017) choreographed by Ailey Artistic Director Robert Battle to the music of John Mackey. Two works new to Segerstrom Center are Ella (2008) to the music of Ella Fitzgerald andIn/Side (2008) to the music of Nina Simone.

The programming also includes beloved Ailey classics The Golden Section (1983) choreographed by Twyla Tharp to music of David Byrne, Stack-Up (1982) choreographed by Talley Beatty to the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, Grover Washington, Jr., Fearless Four and Alphonze Mouzon, and the American Masterpiece Revelations(1960) choreographed by Alvin Ailey.

