Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces 2017 – 2018 Chamber Music Series





Pacifica Quartet with Johannes Moser • Pavel Haas Quartet •

Emerson String Quartet & Calidore String Quartet • Ebène Quartet • Brentano Quartet with Dawn Upshaw

The Chamber Series, with its world-renowned artists and ensembles, represents the Center’s commitment to providing an array of great music and musical experiences that inspire and engage its classical music audience. The artists and their works are selected to complement each other and to provide a memorable and carefully led journey through the chamber repertoire. This year’s series includes two works by Pulitzer Prize-winning American women composers: the West Coast premiere of a piece by Julia Wolf commissioned for the Center by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting and a work by Caroline Adelaide Shaw. In addition, performances will feature beloved soprano Dawn Upshaw performing with the Brentano Quartet and cellist Johannes Moser with the Pacifica Quartet. Author, composer and professor Dr. Byron Adams will offer preview talks one hour prior to each concert. All performances will be in the intimate and acoustically ideal Samueli Theater.

