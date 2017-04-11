Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces 2017 – 2018 Family Series







Sing Along with The Muppet Movie • The Secret Life of Suitcases •

Journey to Oz • The Gruffalo • Shh! We Have a Plan •

Anatomy of the Piano (for Beginners) • Mr. Popper’s Penguins •

School of Rock

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its fun-packed 2017 – 2018 Family Series that will inspire and delight audiences of all ages. The Discovery Series is perfect for children ages 4 – 8 and the Explorer Series has been designed for children ages 7 and older. Each show is an adventure in storytelling and theatrical creativity that will inspire young imaginations and create a life-long interest and appreciation for live theater. Each performance is meant to be enjoyed as a family and is preceded by an hour of free family activities. All performances will be in Segerstrom Center’s Samueli Theater except School of Rock, which will be performed in Segerstrom Hall.

scfta.org

