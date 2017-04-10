Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces 2017 – 2018 Jazz Series





Icons, legends and rising stars perform throughout the year in Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ 2017 – 2018 Jazz Series. The season opens this fall with a powerhouse two multi-Grammy® Award winners: The Ramsey Lewis Trio paired with the Lee Ritenour Orchestra and Ernie Watts in their Center debut. Two Cuban jazz stars making their Center debuts infuse a rich Latin sound into the lineup: the Pedrito Martinez Group and the Alfredo Rodriguez Trio. Chick Correa will be joined by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and its eminent artistic director, Wynton Marsalis. The series will close with a special musical birthday salute to Leonard Bernstein by jazz pianist and keeper of the Bernstein torch, Bill Charlap, who is also making his Center Jazz Series debut.

