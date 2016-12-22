SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS ANNOUNCES CASTING FOR THE RENT 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the producers of the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning landmark rock musical written by Jonathan Larson, announce casting for the upcoming National Tour. The award-winning musical will return to Orange County January 6 – 8, 2017 in Segerstrom Hall.

Leading the cast is Danny Kornfeld as Mark Cohen, Kaleb Wells as Roger Davis,Skyler Volpe as Mimi Marquez, Aaron Harrington as Tom Collins, David Merinoas Angel Dumott Schunard, Katie LaMark as Maureen Johnson, Jasmine Easler as Joanne Jefferson, and Christian Thompson as Benny Coffin III. The tour will also feature Bryson Bruce, John Devereaux, Tim Ehrlich, Sammy Ferber, Paola Hernandez, Alia Hodge, Natalie Lipin, Jordan Long, Michael McClure,Timothy McNeill, Futaba Shioda and Alexis Louise Young.