Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Date Change for Upcoming Concert featuring the Pedrito Martinez Group

Posted on August 15th, 2017

Due to a change in their touring schedule, the previously announced November 11, 2017 concert featuring the Pedrito Martinez Group at Segerstrom Center has been rescheduled to Friday, May 4, 2018.

The concert times (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) and venue location (Samueli Theater) will remain the same.

Subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted by the Center Box Office with any further details. Ticket holders can also reach the Box Office directly at (714) 556-2787 with questions.

