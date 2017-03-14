SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF THE HARRY POTTER FILM CONCERT SERIES WITH HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS™

Audiences will experience the second chapter of the

Harry Potter Film Concert Series with a 90-piece live orchestra performing music from the film May 12 & 13, 2017

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets On Sale March 19

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second film in the Harry Potter franchise.

On May 12 & 13, 2017, the acclaimed Pacific Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ unforgettable score from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, which is another magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, kicked off in June 2016 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stoneand is scheduled to include hundreds of performances across more than 35 countries around the world through 2018.

