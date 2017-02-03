Segerstrom Center for the Arts Begins Construction on Julianne and George Argyros Plaza and Center for Dance and Innovation

Groundbreaking Marks Milestone in Realizing Three Bold Projects

to Fulfill Center’s Vision for Future of Artistic Achievement and Civic Impact

Construction has begun on Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza and the Center for Dance and Innovation.

The plaza has been named in recognition of Julia and George Argyros’ long-time support of the Center and a generous $13.5 million lead gift to the Center’sNext Act campaign.

The many new features and amenities of the Argyros Plaza and Center for Dance and Innovation (CDI) will help to support an array of programs and performances offered on the plaza and by the CDI and Center Without Boundaries.

These will enable the Center to significantly enhance its artistic programs, performances and venues while responding to the growing needs of a rapidly changing Orange County.



