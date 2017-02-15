SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS: HAMILTON TO ANCHOR 2017 – 2018 BROADWAY SERIES





Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced a spectacular line-up of Broadway shows for its 2017-2018 Season. In addition to Hamilton, the Broadway Series includes Something Rotten!, The King and I, Love Never Dies, The School of Rock and On Your Feet. The Curtain Call Series featuresMotown, Kinky Boots and The Color Purple. And back by public demand for special limited engagements are Jersey Boys and The Book of Mormon.

