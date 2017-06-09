Segerstrom Center for the Arts Holds 26th Annual Summer at the Center Program for Orange County High-Risk High School Students

Summer at the Center (SATC), Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ program for high-risk and underserved teens, will have its 26th annual session July 17 – 28. The program, which was adopted by the U.S. Department of Education as one of its model programs, offers high school-age teens facing personal challenges a safe environment in which to develop self-esteem, confidence and positive friendships with peers along with positive/productive goals. SATC professional teaching artists use elements of musical theater to engage participants in fun, creative lessons and exercises.

The two-week program includes vocal training, dance, improvisation, audition techniques and stagecraft, with a special emphasis on how these presentation skills translate into success in their personal and professional lives. On Saturday, July 29 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Samueli Theater, the students will perform a Broadway revue-style show demonstrating their newly discovered talents developed through teamwork and collaboration. The performances are free and open to the public; no reservations are required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is available at www.scfta.org/satc.