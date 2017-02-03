Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Orange County premiere of Finding Neverland March 21 – April 2, 2017 in Segerstrom Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Orange County premiere of Finding Neverland March 21 – April 2, 2017 in Segerstrom HallPosted on February 3rd, 2017
BROADWAY.COM’S AUDIENCE CHOICE
AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL!
COMES TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS
MARCH 21, 2017 – APRIL 2, 2017
SEGERSTROM HALL
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
Based on the Academy Award®-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee and the playThe Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up – one of the most beloved stories of all time.
