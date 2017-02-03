Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce that TAJ EXPRESS: THE BOLLYWOOD MUSICAL REVUE will tour Orange County for two nights in Segerstrom Hall April 21-22

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce that TAJ EXPRESS: THE BOLLYWOOD MUSICAL REVUE will tour Orange County for two nights in Segerstrom Hall April 21-22Posted on February 3rd, 2017
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents
“Riotous, Exotic, Graceful” – The Times of India
April 21 – 22, 2017
Segerstrom Hall
Tickets On Sale Now.
Taj Express explodes with the sounds of India and Bollywood, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations.
Through a fusion of film, dance, and music, this dazzling international sensation takes audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society.
The production is a high energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance, and thrilling live music.
scfta.org
Show Comments