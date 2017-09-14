Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents An Evening with Audra McDonald

May 11, 2018

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets On Sale September 24

Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning star Audra McDonald returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for an up close and personal concert on Friday, May 11, 2018 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Accompanied by her trio, McDonald will bring her vivacious personality and artistry to hit show tunes, classic film songs and selections written expressly for her by many of today’s leading composers.

Audra McDonald’s concert was added to the Center’s 2017-18 Cabaret Series, replacing Chris Mann: A Night with the Phantom (originally set for March 1 – 3, 2018) due to scheduling conflicts. Subscribers and current ticket holders will be contacted by the Center Box Office with details on exchanging tickets.

Photo: Audra McDonald – Photo by Autumn de Wilde

