SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS PRESENTS THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY WITH LAURA OSNES

December 14 – 16, 2017

Samueli Theater

Tickets On Sale Now

The princesses are throwing a ball at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and everyone is invited. Following five sold-out engagements in New York City, The Broadway Princess Party is coming to the Center for three performances December 14 – 16 in Samueli Theater.

Star of Broadway’s Cinderella, two time Tony® Award nominee, Laura Osnes will bring her radiant leading lady friends – Broadway’s ‘Belle’ inBeauty and the Beast, Susan Egan and Broadway’s ‘Princess Jasmine’ in Aladdin,Courtney Reed – along with music director Benjamin Rauhala for a dazzling evening of musical magic.

They will sing the most beloved ‘Princess’ songs of stage and screen and reminisce about their favorite fairytales and most cherished characters. It’s time to take that ballgown out of the closet, dust off that tiara and make your way to Segerstrom Center for a Broadway Princess Party one will never forget. The concerts are presented by LML Music and produced by Integrated Arts, LLC.

Photo Credits: Segerstrom Center for the Arts

scfta.org

by