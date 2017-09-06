Segerstrom Center for the Arts Welcomes Back Award-Winning Singer and Actress Kristin Chenoweth

February 3, 2018

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets On Sale September 10

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes Tony Award® and Emmy-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth for one-night-only on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Segerstrom Hall. The renowned actress and singer will perform a collection of beloved songs from stage, film, and her most recent release The Art of Elegance, her first album of American Songbook classics.

scfta.org

by