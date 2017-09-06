Segerstrom Center for the Arts Welcomes Back Award-Winning Singer and Actress Kristin Chenoweth

Posted on September 6th, 2017

Happenings, News, The Arts, Uncategorized

February 3, 2018
Segerstrom Hall
Tickets On Sale September 10

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes Tony Award® and Emmy-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth for one-night-only on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Segerstrom Hall. The renowned actress and singer will perform a collection of beloved songs from stage, film, and her most recent release The Art of Elegance, her first album of American Songbook classics.

scfta.org

Facebooktwitterrssby feather
Show Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Napa
LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS
YAA
Bible
Drink Mommy