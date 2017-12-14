Segerstrom Center Offers Free Pre-Performance Events Before Motown the Musical, 12/20-23

Segerstrom Center Offers Free Pre-Performance Events Before Motown the Musical, 12/20-23Posted on December 14th, 2017
The Sound of Motown:
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Offers
Special Motown the Musical Pre-Performance Events
Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
December 20 – 23
Motown the Musical audiences and Motown music fans are invited to enjoy The Sound of Motown free pre-performance events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. These 45-minute programs will tell the Motown story with insider tales and historic videos of Motown’s early publicist Al Abrams from a 2010 lecture at the University of Michigan. There will be an exhibit of rare photographs and costumes from Detroit’s Motown Museum.
Before the December 20 – 23 evening performances, popular R&B singer Roderick Chambers will perform selections from the vast Motown catalog. Chambers soulful voice and smooth musical style is reminiscent of some of the greatest pop, soul and R&B artists of our time.
Photo Credits: SCFTA
