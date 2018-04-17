SEGERSTROM CENTER PRESENTS  BRENTANO QUARTET WITH  SOPRANO DAWN UPSHAW 

Mozart: String Quartet K. 465 “Dissonance”

Respighi: “Il Tramonto” (“The Sunset”) with Dawn Upshaw

Webern/Schubert: Webern Bagatelles interspersed with Schubert Minuets, Op. 89 Schoenberg: String Quartet No. 2 with Dawn Upshaw April 27, 2018

Samueli Theater

The brilliant Brentano Quartet will be joined by five-time Grammy Award winner and beloved American soprano Dawn Upshaw at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on April 27 in Samueli Theater at 8 p.m. The concert promises to be an inspired finish to the Center’s current Chamber Music Series.

The Brentano’s “luxuriously warm sound [and] yearning lyricism” (The New York Times) will be beautifully matched with Upshaw’s “tonal luster and pristine musicianship” (South Florida Classical Review). Alone, the Brentano will perform Mozart’s String Quartet K. 465 “Dissonance” and a novel juxtaposition of a pair of works by Viennese composers from different centuries, the Webern/Schubert Bagatelles interspersed with Schubert Minuets, Op. 89. Upshaw will be featured in Respighi’s “Il Tramonte” (“The Sunset”) and Schoenberg’s String Quartet No. 2.

