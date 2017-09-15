Segerstrom Center Presents globalFEST – The New Golden Age of Latin Music, 3/10

Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents

globalFEST On the Road – The New Golden Age of Latin Music

globalFEST On The Road – Las Cafeteras



globalFEST On The Road – Flor de Toloache

March 10, 2018

Samueli Theater

Tickets On Sale September 17

Las Cafeteras and Flor de Toloache, two of today’s most exciting Latin bands, come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for one-night-only in globalFEST On the Road – The New Golden Age of Latin Music on March 10, 2018 in Samueli Theater.

The bands are part of a new Golden Age of Latin Music being created right here in the United States. Mexican-American communities of Arizona and California continue to be hotbeds of musical creativity, blending styles that reflect the shared cultural identities between Mexico and the United States.

scfta.org

by