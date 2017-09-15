Segerstrom Center Presents globalFEST – The New Golden Age of Latin Music, 3/10

Segerstrom Center Presents globalFEST – The New Golden Age of Latin Music, 3/10Posted on September 15th, 2017
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents
globalFEST On the Road – The New Golden Age of Latin Music
globalFEST On The Road – Las Cafeteras
globalFEST On The Road – Flor de Toloache
March 10, 2018
Samueli Theater
Tickets On Sale September 17
Las Cafeteras and Flor de Toloache, two of today’s most exciting Latin bands, come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for one-night-only in globalFEST On the Road – The New Golden Age of Latin Music on March 10, 2018 in Samueli Theater.
The bands are part of a new Golden Age of Latin Music being created right here in the United States. Mexican-American communities of Arizona and California continue to be hotbeds of musical creativity, blending styles that reflect the shared cultural identities between Mexico and the United States.
