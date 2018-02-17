SEGERSTROM CENTER PRESENTS  JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA  WITH CHICK COREA

Innovator, music pioneer, composer and pianist Chick Corea pairs with the incomparable king of American jazz orchestras, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for a powerhouse concert on March 25, 2018.

Since embarking on a solo career in 1966, Corea has been at the forefront of jazz, both as a renowned pianist forging new ground as an innovative electric keyboardist with his acoustic jazz bands Return to Forever, the Elektric Band, and now, the electro/acoustic Vigil.

Of one icon about another, Sting said about Corea, “He completely devastated the landscape. It was like scorched earth — so musical, so powerful, so incredibly virtuosic.” And the Chicago Tribune wrote of JLCO, “In a way, this evening showed that there’s really more than one Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. You could hear the band continually redefining itself through the ethereal tone and translucent textures.”