Segerstrom Center Schedules Sensory Friendly Performance of Compagnia TPO’s The Painted Garden

May 20, 2017

Samueli Theater

Tickets On Sale Now

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has scheduled a Sensory Friendly performance of The Painted Garden performed by Compagnia TPO on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. in Samueli Theater. During this immersive, interactive dance and multimedia show, children are invited to accompany dancers on stage where sensors respond to movement and sound.

Spontaneous and filled with surprising twists, the show is a memorable adventure for children where they not only observe the story of the wonderful garden, but also experience it with their bodies.

Sensory Friendly performances are geared towards patrons with sensory sensitivity and their families. They often feature ambient lighting throughout the performance, and a reduction of or warning about loud sounds. Additionally, traditional theater etiquette rules are more relaxed. Patrons can move around and enter and exit the theater as needed as well as use mobile devices to assist with communication during the performance.

scfta.org

by