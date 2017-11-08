Segerstrom Center to Hold Second Salute Our Veterans Event

Segerstrom Center’s Salute Our Veterans event

DATE: Saturday, November 11, 2017 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Center honors Orange County’s veterans during Salute Our Veterans on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. The day begins with Presentation of Colors and National Anthem at 10:55 a.m.

More than a dozen local organizations will be on hand to celebrate community spirit and encourage volunteerism.

Families and friends will lend their hands to assemble care packages that will be sent to active service men and women by Operation Interdependence. Food and entertainment throughout the day.

GROUPS: Including – Support the Enlisted Project, Veterans First OC, Honor Flight Southland, Patriots and Paws, Saddleback High School’s Jr. ROTC, Veterans Yoga Project, LA Muses, Patriot Brass Ensemble, Alzheimer’s Orange County, The Fresh Rhythm, Veteran Stories told by the heroes who lived them.

WHERE: Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Submitted By: Tim Dunn, Director of Public Relations

Photo Credit: Segerstrom Center for the Arts