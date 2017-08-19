Segerstrom Center’s 2017-2018 International Dance Series Opens with Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra

Segerstrom Center for the Arts opens its 2017-18 dance season with the return of Russia’s renowned Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra October 12 – 15, 2017. October 12 – 15, 2017

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets On Sale August 21

For its ninth visit to the Center, the Company has created a program with four beloved ballets choreographed by Michel Fokine: Chopiniana (Les Sylphides), The Swan,Schéhérazade and the Center premiere of Le Spectre de la Rose.

Fokine is regarded as one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th century and was resident choreographer for Sergei Diaghilev and his Ballet Russes. The Southern California engagement of the Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra tour is being arranged through Ardani Artists.

