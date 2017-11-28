Segerstrom Center’s Annual Fiesta Navidad Features  Grammy® Award-Winning Mariachi Los Camperos 

December 21, 2017

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Holiday favorite Fiesta Navidad featuring Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Thursday, December 21 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

This annual celebration also includes dancing by Folklor Pasión Mexicana and Las Posadas, the honored Latino Christmas tradition that re-enacts Joseph and Mary’s pilgrimage to Bethlehem before the birth of Jesus.

This colorful and beloved holiday concert is an event to be enjoyed by the entire family. Fiesta Navidad is part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, a far-reaching and ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles, taking place from September 2017 through January 2018 at more than 70 cultural institutions across Southern California. Pacific Standard Time is an initiative of the Getty.

