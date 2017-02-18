Segerstrom Center’s Family Series Continues with Two Center Debut Performances Featuring Doktor Kaboom! and Moon Mouse

Segerstrom Center’s Family Series Continues with Two Center Debut Performances Featuring Doktor Kaboom! and Moon MousePosted on February 18th, 2017
ASL Interpreted Performances Available
Doktor Kaboom: LIVE WIRE! – April 1 & 2; tickets on sale now
From the science lab to the moon, Segerstrom Center’s Family Series continues with two Center debuts, Doktor Kaboom: LIVE WIRE! on April 1 & 2 and *Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey on April 22 & 23 in Samueli Theater. Tickets are $20 each and available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. *This performance replaces the previously announced Presentation House Theatre’s Where The Wild Things Are.
