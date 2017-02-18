Segerstrom Center’s Family Series Continues with Two Center Debut Performances Featuring Doktor Kaboom! and Moon Mouse

Posted on February 18th, 2017

ASL Interpreted Performances Available

   

Doktor Kaboom: LIVE WIRE! – April 1 & 2; tickets on sale now
Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey – April 22 & 23; tickets on sale now

From the science lab to the moon, Segerstrom Center’s Family Series continues with two Center debuts, Doktor Kaboom: LIVE WIRE! on April 1 & 2 and *Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey on April 22 & 23 in Samueli Theater. Tickets are $20 each and available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. *This performance replaces the previously announced Presentation House Theatre’s Where The Wild Things Are.

