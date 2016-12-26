Segerstrom Center’s Off Center Festival 2017 Announced

Keith A. Wallace + Mariachi Flor de Toloache + Marga Gomez + Belarus Free Theatre + Choir! Choir! Choir! + Justin Vivian Bond +

Off Center Lounge at Leatherby’s Café Rouge January 12 – 28, 2017

Tickets on Sale Now



Segerstrom Center’s annual Off Center Festival returns January 12 – 28, 2017 with an acclaimed line-up of creative, contemporary and sometimes controversial artists and shows. The festival will present Keith A. Wallace in THE BITTER GAME, Mariachi Flor de Toloache, Marga Gomez in Latin Standards, Belarus Free Theatre in Time of Women, Choir! Choir! Choir! and Justin Vivian Bondin Justin Vivian Bond Shows Up. The Off Center Lounge in Leatherby’s Café Rouge will be open again with a special low-cost post-performance menu and the opportunity to mix and mingle with festival artists.

Buy more, save more! Single tickets are $25 and are on sale now. If you buy two productions, tickets are $20. If you buy three or more productions, tickets are just $15. (Choir! Choir! Choir! is free but a ticket is required to reserve a spot. Reservations accepted beginning January 8.) Tickets can be purchased online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

