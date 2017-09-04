Senior Activities at the Bell Tower Regional Community Center

Senior Activities at the Bell Tower Regional Community CenterPosted on September 4th, 2017
The mission of Age Well Senior Services is to promote and improve the quality of life and independence of the senior community.
September
- Art Club
- Bingo
- Blood Pressure Check (Free on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.- noon)
- Bocce Ball
- Chat with Jenn (Health Insurance Specialist)
- Congregate Lunch – Weekdays – 11:45 a.m. (excluding holidays) Menu
- Golden Age Yoga
- Meals on Wheels – Menu
- Movie Days – Wednesday, September 6th & Friday, September 15th
- Music Exercise Class
- Smartphone Tutorial
- Tai Chi
- Total Body Fitness
Visit our Senior Activities webpage for more information, follow Age Well RSM on Facebook or contact Lindy Kehler at (949)216-9700, ext. 257.by
